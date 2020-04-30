PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While there may be no games going on right now, the Philadelphia Union are still very busy trying to help the community around them. Like everyone else, the Union are waiting for the return of sports.
But until that happens, the franchise is doing its part in the community.
“Fight For Philly is a five-week campaign that we launched last week. Every week of the campaign, we’re out in the community, whether it be to hospitals and health care facilities or whether it be to residents in Chester, and we’re delivering food, we’re delivering meals, we’re delivering masks and face shields,” Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott said.
In week one, the Union dropped off 1,000 meals to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, and this week, they’re providing personal protection equipment for health care workers.
McDermott says, right now, it’s all about brotherly love.
