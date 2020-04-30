



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County family got quite the surprise when a garden center delivered them hot meals and groceries. Author Maureen Johnson, known for her “Truly Devious” series, posted on Twitter how Castle’s Garden, Lawn, and Landscape delivered her mom groceries while dropping off plants she ordered.

“My mother just called me. She had ordered some flowers from a small local store, to be delivered and dropped on the porch. When they brought the flowers, they said, ‘Hang on, we have something for you.’ The driver went back to the truck and proceeded to bring out a bag of hot meals, and then MULTIPLE bags of groceries,” Johnson tweeted. “My mom was speechless and asked why. They said, ‘When you called, you mentioned you had promised your daughter not to go out, so we were worried you had no food and brought some.'”

Johnson says her parents have plenty of food and a delivery service drops off groceries weekly at their home. She said the small business refused payment for the groceries they delivered to her mom.

“This is a roadside plant and garden shop. They brought hot meals from one source and then went to the grocery store and bought food with their own money. They possibly spent more on the food than my mom did on the plants,” Johnson tweeted.

Castle’s Garden says they are overwhelmed by the response.

“We can all play a small part in caring for our neighbors and making someone’s day brighter. Local businessman Victor Corsino is helping by making hot meals. Our delivery driver Dan decided to help by purchasing a few groceries,” the garden center said in a Facebook post. “We don’t do this for recognition and are overwhelmed with gratitude by your response. Please take this opportunity to pay it forward and not only support your local small businesses, but be kind to your neighbors. It is a community effort.”