DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A Zoom video call involving Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus was hacked Wednesday in a racist and sexist attack, according to the congresswoman. During the hack, a swastika, the N-word and pornography appeared on the screen.

The hack began approximately 26 minutes into the call.

Blunt Rochester responded to the hack in a video posted to Youtube Wednesday night.

“And so just about an hour ago I participated on a call with us from our state and a Congressman from another state, representatives from the Small Business Administration, really just trying to provide some information to Delawareans, and the Zoom call was pre-empted by somebody who thought they were doing something big and special by bombing our call. It was racist, it was sexist, it was immature. My first reaction was not to be upset – my first reaction was that we will not let hate take us down. I think that that is the message right now for this whole epidemic,” Blunt Rochester says in the video.

“For those of you who don’t get it yet — this is about caring for each other, this is about love, this is about the reality that only what we do for love will last and that only if we stick together will we be strong and make it through this stronger. So to that person that was trying to destroy the positivity of what we were doing getting that information out to those small businesses — you did not succeed.”