PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back one of their Super Bowl heroes, and it’s not the quarterback. The Eagles re-signed running back Corey Clement to a one-year deal Wednesday.
Clement became a free agent in mid-March after the Eagles opted against placing a contract tender on him. With the one-year contract, the 25-year-old rejoins the Birds’ backfield with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Elijah Holyfield, and rookies Adrian Killins and Michael Warren.
Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with RB Corey Clement on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QWUPOZC0f3
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2020
In Super Bowl 52, the Glassboro, New Jersey, native famously took the direct snap in the Philly Special before pitching the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who then completed a touchdown pass to Nick Foles.
Clement also became the fourth rookie to record at least 100 yards in Super Bowl history with four catches for 100 yards and a 55-yard TD, the longest ever by a running back in the Super Bowl.
The undrafted free agent has 1,367 all-purposes and eight TDs in 31 career regular-season games. He also has 219 all-purpose yards and a TD in three career playoff games.
In the past two seasons, Clement’s been hampered by a knee and shoulder injury. He played just four games in 2019.
You must log in to post a comment.