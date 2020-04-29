



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials say that operations will begin to be scaled back at the COVID-19 surge facility at Temple University’s Liacouras Center as the number of coronavirus cases in the city nears 14,000. The facility is expected to stop receiving patients within the next two weeks.

Only five patients are at the facility currently.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says they will let things “wind down” with the aim of having no patients there next week.

“With few patients, a stabilizing of the number of cases within the community, and sufficient bed capacity at existing hospitals, I do not see the need for a surge facility in the foreseeable future. The city is grateful to Temple University for its willingness to host this facility. Everyone involved is thankful that we are at a point where it is not needed at this time. Please help us keep it that way, by continuing to follow social distancing and other guidelines,” Farley said.

The Liacouras Center, though, will remain active to support the city’s coronavirus response.

Farley reported 358 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the citywide total to 13,803.

Twenty-five more deaths were also announced, raising Philadelphia’s death toll to 541.

“That 25 number is similar to the average of daily numbers we’ve seen in the past. Still, if you look at the overall graph on deaths per day, it does look like that’s declining. That would certainly be very good news if that does continue,” Farley said.

Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s press conference, Mayor Jim Kenney said he signed an executive order to resume construction activity in the city on Friday.

Kenney also said that five city-owned golf courses and two driving ranges will reopen Friday in lieu of Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendations of reopening golf courses, marinas and privately-owned campgrounds.

Statewide, the death toll nears 2,300 as the number of cases has surpassed 45,000.