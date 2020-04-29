Coronavirus Philadelphia: Drone Light Show In University City Honors Workers On Front Lines Of Pandemic

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A University City firm is honoring health care professionals and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The aerial tribute was designed by Verge Aero, a leader in making drone light shows.
Around 150 illuminated drones offered encouragement and thanks over Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania campus Tuesday night.
Workers at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital could see the stunning eight-minute tribute.
