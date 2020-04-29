



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing new signs of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, construction sites throughout the city will soon be bustling again.

“Today I’m pleased to provide details on how the city will allow construction activity to resume in Philadelphia on Friday,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Under new, more stringent safety protocols, construction sites with proper permits can resume with certain restrictions. No construction will be allowed in an occupied building, a pandemic safety officer must be assigned to each site and the number of workers permitted on sites will be limited.

“I’m confident that the resumption of construction activity in Philadelphia will prove to be a much-needed boost for economic activity in the city,” Kenney said.

Philadelphia’s five golf courses can also reopen on Friday with golfers having to register in advance and practice social distancing.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced 358 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths but says there is a steady decline in those numbers. The surge hospital facility at the Liacouras Center will now be scaled back.

“Early next week, if all continues to look good, that we would stop admissions at this point. But the people who are still there just continue to stay until they’re ready to go home,” Farley said.

There are also five new coronavirus testing sites in the city as health officials tout a slow decline in cases.