PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some businesses focused on outdoor recreation are preparing to reopen in Pennsylvania. At a public course in Philadelphia, a trio of golfers got an early start 48 hours ahead of the governor’s order rescinding sweeping restrictions on recreational activities in Pennsylvania.
Courses across the state have been shut down for seven weeks under stay-at-home orders at a time when the sport would traditionally zoom into its busy season.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s lifting of some restrictions is hoped to help the economy and have a positive effect on people’s mental health, according to a statement from his office.
At the Ridley Township Marina, managers say customers are relieved and excited to get back on the water.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
“Their boats, it’s their life in the summer, it’s their summer getaway so yeah, very excited. The phone didn’t stop ringing, ‘can we put the boats in?'” said Denise Faber, with the Ridley Township Marina.
Boating and camping are now back in play — two industries that would have started their seasons weeks ago.
The marina complex also includes and restaurant and a banquet hall, both of which will remain closed but the manager expects it to be very busy come Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.