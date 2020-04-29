



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Patient First Medical Center is opening its first two drive-up coronavirus testing sites in Wyomissing and East Norriton on Wednesday. The Patient First locations at 2600 Papermill Road in Wyomissing and 400 East Germantown Pike in East Norriton now offers COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

Patients will remain inside their vehicles through the process of testing. Staff members conducting the test are equipped with proper personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask, gloves, eye protection and gowns.

The locations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In order to be tested the patient must either have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or be a health care worker or first responder.

Samples are then sent to a third-party reference for lab testing and results will be available in approximately two to four days.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for patients who are insured. Self-pay patients will be charged $90 plus a separate bill from the lab.

Appointments can be made by calling a designated testing center.

The Patient First Medical Centers will remain open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Appointments are not needed for visits unrelated to COVID-19 testing.

For more information, click here.