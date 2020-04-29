Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania House has passed a bill that would allow some restaurants and bars to sell prepared alcoholic beverages and mixed drinks to go, along with their takeout food.
Alcohol to go sales would be a temporary measure to help restaurants survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
To go drinks can’t be larger than 64 ounces and holes for straws must be covered with a seal.
It would only apply to licensed businesses that lost more than 25% of their average monthly total sales.
The bill now advances to the Senate.
