CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania


HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania House has passed a bill that would allow some restaurants and bars to sell prepared alcoholic beverages and mixed drinks to go, along with their takeout food.

Alcohol to go sales would be a temporary measure to help restaurants survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

To go drinks can’t be larger than 64 ounces and holes for straws must be covered with a seal.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

It would only apply to licensed businesses that lost more than 25% of their average monthly total sales.

The bill now advances to the Senate.

Comments