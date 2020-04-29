



PILESGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — Boosting food security is increasingly becoming a priority during the coronavirus pandemic. Many suppliers are working around the kinks in our local supply chain.

A number of local farmers are having a hard time getting their produce to families.

Some local farmers that normally supply wholesale now have to sell to the average consumer, which has led to a drastic cut in profits.

Work continues on the A.T. Buzby Farm, planting string beans next to the sweet corn.

The majority of their crop is usually sold wholesale but now owners are focusing on how to market their produce to the average consumer.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

That’s particularly troublesome when this weekend’s farmers market will be nothing like they’ve done before.

“It’s definitely going to be more difficult. We’re going to have to have all these pre-orders and have them organize, have the boxing. That’s additional expenses. It’s definitely an undertaking but we’re glad to do it,” said Eric Buzby.

Tomatoes are in full bloom and as farmhands continue to pump out product, the hope is that there will be enough profit, leading to no layoffs.

Over at Graiff Farms, 75% of their produce is typically shipped directly to distributors. Now, they’re solely retail.

“I think sales for the year are, the way it’s going right now, will probably be off 35 to 40% that we will not be able to recapture, so it’ll be tough,” Jamie Graiff said.

Coronavirus New Jersey: Golf Courses, State And County Parks Allowed To Reopen Saturday, May 2

They had to drastically cut down hours but plan on increasing them soon. Although, right now, it’s difficult to know who their consumer will be.

“The farther we get into the season, it’s going to be hard to decide what to plant because you don’t know where it’s going,” Graiff said.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an order to keep food plants in service throughout the pandemic.

As farmers head into their busy season, the hope is that they’ll be able to adjust to the need.