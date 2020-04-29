



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — We’re now learning our pets are susceptible to contracting the coronavirus. CBS3’s Kimberly Davis spoke to a veterinarian about how to protect your fur family.

With news of the coronavirus now infecting dogs, vets are urging pet owners not to panic, but to be cautious and reconsider how you’re doing daily activities.

“We haven’t had as much concern as you might think, but we have had a few questions certainly. I’m sure we’ll get a little bit more now,” said Dr. David Kupersmith, with Cherry Hill Animal and Bird Healthcare Center.

Even though it is possible for your four-legged loved ones to contract COVID-19, Kupersmith says the risk is relatively low.

“I wouldn’t panic. I wouldn’t be overly concerned but I think it’s healthy to worry a little bit,” he said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

The Cherry Hill veterinarian also says the risk of birds contracting COVID-19 is even lower, but the same can’t be said for ferrets.

According to Dr. Kupersmith, there are some things you can do to keep your pets safe.

“If you’re sick, don’t be so close to your pets, keep them at a distance. When you’re walking your dog keep them on a leash, don’t let them go up to other people. Practice the same social distance with your dog as you would with yourself,” Kupersmith said.

Coronavirus New Jersey: Legislators On Both Sides Of Aisle Encouraging Gov. Murphy To Pick Up Pace Of Reopening Businesses

If you’re concerned your pet may have contracted the virus, contact your veterinarian.

Reported symptoms include coughing and raspy breathing.

“The risk is what we feel is extremely low but why take any unnecessary chances whatsoever?” Kupersmith said.

We’re told there’s no evidence of transmission between animals or from animals to humans.