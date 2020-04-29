PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the weather gets warmer, it seems the urge to break quarantine gets stronger and stronger. There’s a mental aspect to this – politicians call it “social distancing fatigue” – and while it’s natural, health experts say it’s cause for concern.

On a beautiful day in the Delaware Valley, the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds streaked across a blue sky on Tuesday.

“It’s a very nice break for us and it gave me chills during the whole experience,” one health care worker said.

But during the show of support for health care workers up above, a show of a different kind on the ground. Crowds were clearly not social distancing. Some people neither standing six feet apart nor wearing a mask.

“We are absolutely wiped out from isolating,” psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner.

After weeks in quarantine, the need to get out is apparent. It’s called social distancing fatigue.

Psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner says it’s a natural reaction but can be problematic.

“There are people who are willing to put their health after social connection and we’re starting to see it,” Dr. Stratyner said. “Because we’re lonely we need social connection.”

Others are skirting social distancing guidelines to exercise their right to protest.

Hundreds gathered in Trenton on Tuesday to protest Gov. Phil Murphy’s lockdown orders, calling them unconstitutional. Many there also in also close quarters and maskless.

“And it’s getting to the point where people are getting lazy and starting to go out and they’re not keeping six feet apart,” Dr. Stratyner said.

While health experts acknowledge this lockdown is getting harder with each passing week, they emphasize it still needs to be done.

“I think we’ll ultimately be able to do it but we’re gonna be lonely and we have to reinforce each other,” Dr. Stratyner said.

To help promote positive physical and mental health, Pennsylvania is reopening some outdoor recreational activities on Friday, including the reopening of golf courses.

There is no timeline to reopen New Jersey.

Many believe if the move to reopen happens to fast we’ll have to quarantine all over again.