PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams is now out of federal prison on supervised release in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williams was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2017 after pleading guilty in a corruption scandal.
Williams was transferred last Thursday from the Federal Correctional Institution Morgantown in West Virginia to the supervision of the Bureau of Prisons’ Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office.
Williams was given supervised release due to federal prison COVID-19 release protocols.
In June 2017, Williams pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in the middle of his federal corruption trial, admitting he took payouts in exchange for official action. He also admitted to defrauding a nursing home caring for his ill mother.
