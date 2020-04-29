Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County government will keep operating essential services only until at least May 15. However, it will gradually reopen county-owned parks starting next week.
Black Rock Sanctuary, Wolf’s Hollow and Exton Park will reopen on Wednesday, May 6.
The four remaining parks — Hibernia Park, Nottingham County Park, Warwick Park and Springton Manor Farm — will open on Tuesday, May 12.
Park amenities, like pavilion rentals, will remain closed.
