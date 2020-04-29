CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A big announcement at the Adventure Aquarium about one of its smallest residents. The aquarium has a new little blue penguin.
The penguin chick was born on April 2 and weighed less than two ounces, approximately the size of a golf ball. She’s grown over the last few weeks.
We're thrilled to announce the hatching of a healthy Little Blue Penguin! How cute is she? Check back for more about the chick, including a chance to name her! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/bEI1GPBWrQ
— Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) April 27, 2020
“They start out real tiny, and she is now over 400 grams so she has grown quite a bit. We actually want to see about a 10% increase in body weight from one day to the next. So they grow very quickly,” Jamie Becker, a biologist with Adventure Aquarium, said.
Becker says for the first couple weeks the penguin chicks are left with their mom and dad, they do the egg incubation and are fed regurgitated fish.
Once the biologists bring the chick into their care, they start feeding them smaller fish like silverside or small trout.
Adventure Aquarium is asking for help naming this little penguin. The names you can vote on are Aroha -Maori, Grace, Hope, or Melody.
Click here to vote.
