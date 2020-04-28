



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The coronavirus pandemic has introduced the terms “social distancing” and “self-isolating” into Americans’ everyday lives and vocabulary. With stay at home orders remaining in effect across the country, WalletHub conducted a study to see how residents in various states are handling the social distancing efforts. According to their metric, Pennsylvanians are having an easier time of it than many states.

The Keystone State ranks 33rd among the 50 states (and Washington, DC) in the study, which took into account a variety of factors. Such factors include “ranges from whether residents have supportive relationships to how non-essential travel has changed due to the pandemic and how much consumers spent on social activities before COVID-19.”

Social distancing is an important but stressful way to stop the spread of #coronavirus. Does your state make social distancing easier or harder? Find out here: https://t.co/PsAgV1qxho #COVID19 #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/aYXNMJyJbh — WalletHub (@wallethub) April 27, 2020

It seems that Pennsylvanians have less trouble staying home compared to other states.

Overall, the state ranked 33rd in the study’s “Social Environment Rank” and 40th in “Money Spent on Social Activities” ranking. But, it did finish in the Top 15 of “Time Spent on Social Activities.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey ranked 39th on the list, and Delaware was 26th.

Utah, New Hampshire, and Montana sat atop the rankings for states where social distancing was most difficult. West Virginia, Mississippi, and Alabama rounded out the bottom of the list.

To see the full study results and methodology, you can head here.