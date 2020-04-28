CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department is on the scene of a 30-inch water main break in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood. The water main break happened on the Dearnley Street between Ridge Avenue and Eva Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is unclear if any customers are affected at this time.

CBS3 reached out to the water department but has near to hear back.

 

