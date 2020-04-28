Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department is on the scene of a 30-inch water main break in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood. The water main break happened on the Dearnley Street between Ridge Avenue and Eva Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
It is unclear if any customers are affected at this time.
30 inch WATER MAIN BREAK in #Roxborough on Dearnley St between Ridge & Eva. Water Dept on scene. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LK856ZZwN5
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 28, 2020
CBS3 reached out to the water department but has near to hear back.
