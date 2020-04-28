CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Congratulations, Carson and Madison Wentz! On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback announced the birth of their daughter, Hadley Jayne Wentz.

“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the world! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents,” Carson Wentz tweeted.

Carson even wore a “Promoted To Daddy” shirt.

Hadley weighs eight pounds and two ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Welcome to the world, Hadley!

