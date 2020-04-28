PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Congratulations, Carson and Madison Wentz! On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback announced the birth of their daughter, Hadley Jayne Wentz.
“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the world! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents,” Carson Wentz tweeted.
Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4BefHeK6IR
— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 28, 2020
Carson even wore a “Promoted To Daddy” shirt.
Hadley weighs eight pounds and two ounces, and is 20 inches long.
Welcome to the world, Hadley!
