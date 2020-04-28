



HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is behind bars after the district attorney charged him with more than 100 felony counts for child pornography. Prosecutors say detectives put a lot of work into this case.

The defendant allegedly had the child pornography so encrypted by passwords the detectives were forced to use every single computer in their office for an entire weekend to crack the passwords.

This is Daryll Damon Claxton. The financial planner is locked up Tuesday night on child pornography charges.

“These predators who are online, possessing gruesome, awful pornography of children being abused in all kinds of ways that you and I don’t even want to talk about,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Police say Claxton lives in the 2000 block of Bellemead Avenue in Havertown.

Court papers show an investigation was launched after investigators in May of last year received an alert that child pornography had been downloaded to a computer using an IP address inside the home.

Court records allege other child pornography files were shared in January and March.

In all, it’s claimed 25,000 images were located across 40 electronic devices police say they recovered from Claxton’s home, as well his car.

The story has what Stollsteimer describes as a too-close-to-home personal connection.

“There are people like this in every neighborhood in Delaware County. In fact, this defendant lived in my neighborhood,” Stollsteimer said. “But we should also know that law enforcement is doing everything we can to end this kind of child pornography.”

Detectives allege Claxton used multiple layers of encryption to conceal the pornography.

Prosecutors say investigators were able to crack through firewalls, revealing what they describe as sickening images and videos of children in various states of sexual abuse.

The DA says he expects Claxton will stay put behind bars. A judge set Claxton’s bail at $250,000 cash.