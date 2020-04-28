Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rite Aid announced Tuesday it has expanded COVID-19 testing criteria at each of its 25 self-swab locations. The testing sites will now include all adults exhibiting symptoms.
Starting immediately, all individuals 18 and older with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, and muscle pain will be eligible to pre-register and schedule appointments for the free self-swab tests on the company’s website.
