PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philabundance is working hard to help meet the need for food in the community during this time. Eyewitness News checked in to see how donations are going and what resources are available for those who may find themselves needing some help.

Samantha Retamar with Philabundance joined CBS3 Tuesday to talk about the organization and increase of clients they are seeing during the COVID-19 health crisis.

She says prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Philabundance normally helped about 90,000 people struggling with hunger per week. Now, the organization is seeing a 30 to 50% increase in clients across the network.

“About 30% of who we serve are children and 16% are seniors,” Retamar said. “This is such a moving target that we don’t have a solid number yet but our agency network, we have about 358 agencies across nine counties, are reporting seeing 10, 20, even 50 new clients. We’re seeing an increase of 30 to 50% clients across the board and across the country, so the increase is happening not just in Philadelphia and surrounding counties but throughout the country.”

For those who may have never needed help before and might be unsure of what resources are available, Retamar says the most important factor is making sure you and your family are safe.

“Before embarking on a venture to go to a food bank or food pantry we ask people if you’re in Philadelphia county to call 3-1-1 to find resources near you that are open and possibly other resources for you and your family,” Retamar said.

She also recommends calling a pantry or food bank before going just to make sure they are open during the health crisis.

Philabundance is receiving an overwhelming amount of support from the Philadelphia community showing it is truly the “City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”

