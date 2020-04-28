



DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Some signs of hope are emerging in our area, bringing people together even while they stay physically apart. Students and teachers in Drexel Hill found a way to remind each other we’re all in this together.

On the road, teachers from Saint Dorothy Parish School in Drexel Hill mobilized Tuesday.

“Our morale is kind of low, all over. Teachers are missing their students, students are missing their teachers, so we thought why not, it’ll be fun,” Saint Dorothy teacher Diana O’Connor said.

These educators, like their peers across the country, have been forced to chart new courses virtually, but there was a break from that on a gorgeous Tuesday afternoon.

They paraded through neighborhoods to see their stay-at-home students.

“We’re doing the parading around, showing our enthusiasm to see them. We miss them terribly,” principal Karen Tomasetti said.

Some students pulled a surprise move, delivering gifts before the police-led motorcade left the property.

A student named Trisha found her lacrosse stick to be the perfect delivery tool.

“It’s just six feet. Social distance, that’s the move,” she said.

The school mapped out a route, maximizing visibility in hopes of seeing the most students along the way.

“The idea was, they mapped out about four or five different areas that had a large population of our student families,” Tomasetti said.

A school community, now more than a month into living separate lives, was reunited if for only a brief time, with horns, waves, signs and smiles — a gentle reminder that we’ve got this.