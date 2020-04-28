CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The COVID-19 testing site at Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden will close Friday. County leaders on Tuesday announced two new locations where residents can go for a test.
“The reason for this change in Camden is to increase the amount of the testing sites available for residents of the city,” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said. “I can tell you that one of the hot spots we currently have in Camden County in is East Camden, where one site will be opened up on Monday. East Camden has a large immigrant community, a lot of the folks in that community have not been tested but those that have been tested in that neighborhood are coming up with a high rate of positive tests.”
The new testing sites will operate outside the state motor vehicle office on Mount Ephraim Avenue beginning Wednesday, as well as at Dudley Grange Park on Federal Street starting Monday.
