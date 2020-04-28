



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The COVID-19 death toll in New Jersey is nearing 6,500 as the number of cases has now surpassed 113,500. Gov. Phil Murphy reported Tuesday an additional 2,887 coronavirus cases, raising the statewide total to 113,856.

Another 402 people have died of complications from the virus, bringing the death toll to 6,442. Murphy says this number is not from the last 24 hours alone, but also some cases from the weekend.

“This is not a one-day total of 402,” Murphy said. “We expected that more deaths which occurred over the weekend just had yet to be counted. Now they have.”

Since 10 p.m. Monday, there were 6,476 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including 1,809 patients in critical condition or in the ICU and 1,262 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, in Camden County, officials announced a second COVID-19 testing site.

“Starting tomorrow at noon, a second site will open at 2600 Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden City. That site will operate in partnership with Virtua Hospital in Camden County and it will operate from 12 to 4 p.m.,” Camden County Freehold Director Louis Cappelli said.

Officials say by having two testing sites, instead of just the waterfront site at Cooper’s Poynt Park, they hope they can reach more people.

On Monday, Murphy released a six-point plan to reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic as the stay-at-home order remains in effect until further notice.

While he wouldn’t pin down a date for when the state will reopen, Murphy says his plan is based on data, science, and common sense.

“Because of the work of our New Jersey family, we can announce today a vision to put our state, and our people, on the road to recovery,” Murphy said during Monday’s press conference. “However, there is still much work to be done. If we let up even one bit with our aggressive social distancing measures too soon – even one day too soon – we can easily see ourselves skidding off this road.”

Murphy continues to emphasize the importance of social distancing to save lives.

“Maintaining our social distancing isn’t just about getting us to the point where we can begin our restart, it’s about saving lives. That’s our end goal, to save lives,” Murphy said.