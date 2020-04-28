



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Health care workers are being saluted from the ground and in the air on Tuesday. This afternoon, the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds will fly over Trenton and Philadelphia to honor doctors, nurses and medical staff in our area.

Today is a day of appreciation for the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s starting off at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill.

The police department, fire and EMS are hosting a hospital workers appreciation day parade.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

The procession started at the Cherry Hill Police Department headquarters, and as they made their way here, hospital workers began to celebrate.

This is all in recognition of the work frontline employees have been putting in since the coronavirus pandemic began. First responders are taking the time out to honor other service members.

At 1:45 p.m., the celebration will continue, where, for the first time ever, the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds will perform formation flights over Trenton and Philadelphia to honor frontline responders and essential workers.

This took about a month of careful planning and coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

“It is incredibly humbling. It is an absolute honor, not just to represent the Air Force, and Department of Defense with our Blue Angels counterparts, but to give back,” pilot Capt. Kyle Oliver, of Thunderbird 6, said. “We’ve designed our routes so that everybody can see us throughout the city no matter where you are, so there’s no reason to congregate in large groups.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Flyovers in Trenton will start at 1:45 p.m. and the team will make their way to Philadelphia at 2 p.m.

Officials are asking anyone going outside for the show to respect social distancing protocols.

Viewers should also be prepared for how loud these flyovers can be.