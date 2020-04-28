Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Staying connected while social distancing. From news broadcasts, to church services, to board meetings and beyond, it’s the new norm.
Everyone is finding a way to keep in touch and things are no different for our world-renowned Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale.
Both the boy’s and girl’s summer tours have been postponed until 2021. They are disappointed of course, but they all understand.
In the meantime, it’s all about staying prepared.
We checked in on the boys to see how they are keeping in tune with the times.
For more information on auditioning for the choir and chorale, click here.
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR UKEE WASHINGTON’S FULL REPORT
You must log in to post a comment.