



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new effort is underway to get more coronavirus testing in underserved communities. Local organizations and leaders are joining forces to make that happen.

“Our ministry, at this point, is closed down to reach the people,” Rev. Buddy Osborn said.

But the outreach continues amid the pandemic. Rock Ministries in Kensington is now using its chaplaincy tent for coronavirus testing.

“Oftentimes in this particular area, the people are marginalized and they’re forgotten about,” Osborn said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

The church on Kensington Avenue first had the opioid epidemic at its front door. And now they’re confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

“They get all their vitals taken, the test is done and then our chaplains are there just to kind of pray with them and talk to them and see how we can help them,” said Osborn.

Rock Ministries is teaming up with Esperanza Health to do the testing. Right now, they’re testing about 15 people a day with hopes of expanding.

Less than 10 miles away in South Philadelphia, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s office teamed up with the Black Doctor’s Consortium to expand testing. They estimate over 300 people were tested in a matter of hours.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

In New Jersey, Camden County officials announced they’re closing the testing site at Cooper’s Poynt Park on Friday. In its place, walk-up and drive-up sites are opening at the DMV on Ephraim Avenue and another at Dudley Grange Park. Officials say they’re hoping to reach more people.

“We want to be able to spread the availability of testing throughout the city,” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli said.