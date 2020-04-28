TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police have made arrests in connection to the shooting of a New Jersey State Trooper over the weekend in Salem County. Police say 21-year-old Najzeir Hutchings opened fire, shooting New Jersey State Police Detective Richard Hershey.
Hutchings is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
Hershey was shot around 11 p.m. at the Harding Woods Mobile Home Park in Pittsgrove while investigating an earlier home invasion.
Hershey is recovering.
Nineteen-year-old Kareen Warner Jr., and 18-year-old Colby Opperman, both of Bridgeton, were at the scene and are facing weapons charges.
Five women — 32-year-old Jazmin Valentin, 43-year-old Yomari Lazu, 22-year-old Iramari Lazu, 52-year-old Mayra Roblero, all of Bridgeton; and 39-year-old Maria Betancourt, of Vineland — are facing charges in the home invasion.
