5-Year-Old Girl Takes Over Virtual Kindergarten Class In Pennsylvania

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (CBS) – An unexpected substitute teacher took over a virtual class in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Five-year-old Blakely decided to play school while her mother was out of the room.
“You know what this is?” Blakely said into the camera. “Right. You know what it is. It is a triangle.”
Her mother is a kindergarten teacher and has been teaching her class about shapes online.
Blakely said she wants to be a teacher one day just like her mom.
