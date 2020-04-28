CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Talkers


BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (CBS) – An unexpected substitute teacher took over a virtual class in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Five-year-old Blakely decided to play school while her mother was out of the room.

5-Year-Old Girl Takes Over Virtual Kindergarten Class In Pennsylvania

“You know what this is?” Blakely said into the camera. “Right. You know what it is. It is a triangle.”

Her mother is a kindergarten teacher and has been teaching her class about shapes online.

Blakely said she wants to be a teacher one day just like her mom.

Comments