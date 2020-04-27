PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University announced a proposal to freeze tuition for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2020-2021 academic year, expected to begin this fall. The freeze would be for both in-state and out-of-state tuition but needs to be approved by Temple’s Board of Trustees, which is scheduled to meet May 12.
“With the economy in its current state, we could not in good conscience propose and increase in Temple’s tuition,” said Temple University President Richard Englert. “Students have had to face many challenges in recent months. A tuition increase should not be on of them.”
If the board approves the proposal, this will be the second consecutive year with no increase in the university’s undergraduate tuition for Pennsylvania residents.
