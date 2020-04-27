



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A record 55 million people watched the first-ever virtual NFL Draft. The Eagles made 10 picks, including one selection that had lots of Eagles fans shaking their heads.

As the voice of the Philadelphia Eagles for over 40 years, Merrill Reese has seen it all. But the Birds selecting a quarterback in the second round remains a mystery after signing Carson Wentz to a lengthy contract extension.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I was waiting for them to say, a wide receiver or safety or a corner and then I heard quarterback Jalen Hurts. I went wow.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman wanted to make the Eagles get faster, especially at wide receiver.

The Eagles drafted three of them and traded their sixth-round pick to San Francisco for wideout Marquise Goodwin.

So, there are a lot of weapons for Wentz.

“I think that they did him a favor by drafting a terrific wide receiver, playmaker in Jalen Reagor and then came back and drafted John Hightower, who also is explosively fast,” Reese said.

“Usually at this time after the draft, we’re getting excited about rookie minicamp and OTAs. How difficult is it for football fans?” CBS3’s Lesley Van Arsdall asked.

“It’s tough, it’s even more difficult for the players who would be at NovaCare this week,” Reese said.

So, after a crazy draft weekend, we just have to sit tight for a little longer while waiting for football to return.