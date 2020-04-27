WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bucks County are searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer. The incident happened on the 700 block of Cotlar Avenue in Warminster Township, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Warminster Township police say a young man, possibly in his teens, was wearing a police-style uniform along with shoulder patches, a badge, and a hat, when he knocked on the door and asked about break-ins in the area.
The suspect appeared to be looking around and writing on a notepad. The suspect then left the home.
No threats were made and no one was harmed.
Police say the victim did not see a duty belt, firearm or marked police vehicle nearby.
Surveillance video showed another suspect hiding in the bushes by the door and a third suspect in the street.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
