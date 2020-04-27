



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia runner was inspired to use his coronavirus lockdown time to map out his love of Philadelphia — step by step. Michael Gagliardi ran 76 miles in one day, creating a perfect outline of the city.

He said his inspiration came from a photograph of Philadelphia at night from the International Space Station, posted by astronaut Jessica Meir.

Here’s the final result, drawn with the help of running app Strava.

Gagliardi said he learned places of Philadelphia that he had never seen before.

He started around 4:30 a.m. and ended just before 9 p.m.

Along the way, he stopped to greet friends and refuel with water and some stops at Wawa.

His time was about 12-and-a-half miles per hour.

“With the corona quarantine, I had the time on my hands, so I spent a lot of time over three to four weeks mapping this run out. That itself was the real challenge,” Gagliardi said. ”It was an experience to remember. It was a very special moment.”

Gagliardi said he hopes he inspires other people to take the same route.

He adds that you don’t need to be an ultra runner or cyclist. You can do it over the course of the entire summer, maybe a few miles at a time, at your own pace.