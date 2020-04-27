Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials confirm a fifth employee has died from coronavirus. Yolanda Woodberry, a bus operator in Frankford, died over the weekend.
She was a SEPTA employee for 17 years.
SEPTA staff was notified of Woodberry’s death by an internal notice.
Woodberry’s death comes less than a week after Transport Workers Union Local 234 threatened to take “job action,” saying SEPTA was not doing enough to protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ultimately, the union agreed not to call for a work stoppage after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney intervened.
