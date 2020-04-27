CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shared bike program in Philadelphia is doing their part to help during the coronavirus pandemic. Indego, Philly’s bike share program, wants to make it a little easier for those who still need to get around the city.

The bike share service is offering a discounted rate for riders during the health crisis.

Indego manager Arron Ritz joined CBS3 to discuss the details.

“In honor of the 5th anniversary of Indego we have a promotion,” Ritz said. “It’s a $5 monthly pass, so it’s all you can ride for a whole month. We have a separate rate for those who use a Pennsylvania Access Card, that’s $2.50 a month. It’s simple to use, all you do it go to the Indego website.”

Indego wanted to recognize their five years in the business and felt this was a great way to give back to the community.

