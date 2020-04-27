PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shared bike program in Philadelphia is doing their part to help during the coronavirus pandemic. Indego, Philly’s bike share program, wants to make it a little easier for those who still need to get around the city.
The bike share service is offering a discounted rate for riders during the health crisis.
In response to COVID-19, Indego is offering your first 30 days at a discounted price of $5. Use code INDESAFE and get unlimited 1-hour rides to reach critical resources. If you have a PA ACCESS card you can sign up for only $2.50! Get started at https://t.co/DSf2PrWiNg pic.twitter.com/nd6EBmHa9H
— Indego (@RideIndego) April 23, 2020
Indego manager Arron Ritz joined CBS3 to discuss the details.
“In honor of the 5th anniversary of Indego we have a promotion,” Ritz said. “It’s a $5 monthly pass, so it’s all you can ride for a whole month. We have a separate rate for those who use a Pennsylvania Access Card, that’s $2.50 a month. It’s simple to use, all you do it go to the Indego website.”
Indego wanted to recognize their five years in the business and felt this was a great way to give back to the community.
