PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvanians will be able to hit the links this week. Gov. Tom Wolf says golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately-owned campgrounds will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 1.
#Breaking Governor Announces May 1 Statewide Reopening of Limited Outdoor Recreational Activities to Help Pennsylvanians Maintain Positive Physical, Mental Health
— Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) April 27, 2020
Campgrounds in state parks, however, will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.
“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”
The parks and recreational facilities must follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience but it is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions. It’s critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”
Statewide, there are over 43,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,800 deaths.
