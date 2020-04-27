



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Business owners listened closely to Gov. Phil Murphy‘s plan to restore New Jersey’s economy. Two of them explained how they’ve been staying afloat amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I’ve been here for 11 years and it’s never been this quiet for this long. It feels weird, it just feels weird,” said Alexis Barbosa, owner of TKO Fitness.

He is among tens of thousands of business owners across New Jersey who had to temporarily close after Murphy’s order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We started freezing accounts. I sent out an email to all of the members,” Barbosa said.

He has lost about 100 members, which is nearly a fourth of the gym’s entire clientele.

He also had to temporarily lay off nearly all 10 staff members.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

A similar dilemma is happening in nearby Pennsauken at OmniTresses hair salon, where its owner, Ciara Desper, has applied for federal small business loans.

Like Barbosa, her six employees are temporarily out of work with rent and utility bills mounting.

The wife and expectant mother is now leaning on her loyal customers for help.

“Hey can you either buy items for us or could you get give certificates and purchase them earlier so that we could just give some money to our staff,” she said.

On Monday, Murphy announced that the state’s stay-at-home order has been extended indefinitely.

That comes after 6,044 COVID-19-related deaths were reported and more than 111,000 people tested positive for the virus.

The governor says he wants to see the number of COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations decline before reopening the economy.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

The reopening will be done in phases, when the state is ready, Murphy says.

“This virus is now among us and our task will be to contain it as best we can,” he said.

“Although I want to open and my members want to be here and they want to take a class and beat up bags and all of this other stuff, you still have to respect what’s going on,” Barbosa said.

Murphy says he wants nothing more than businesses like these filled with customers again.