DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials have set up a temporary morgue at the Emergency Training Center in Darby due to an increase in deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say the increase in deaths has led to a delay in families picking up bodies and a pause on traditional funeral services.
Coronavirus Pennsylvania: Nearly 900 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported As Statewide Total Tops 43,000
Delaware County officials confirm a temporary morgue has been constructed at the fire training center, due to an increase in deaths and they say because there is a delay in funeral directors picking up the deceased. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 27, 2020
The temporary morgue will allow for additional capacity.
On Monday, Pennsylvania officials announced the state’s death toll has risen to 1,807.
You must log in to post a comment.