By CBS3 Staff
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials have set up a temporary morgue at the Emergency Training Center in Darby due to an increase in deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say the increase in deaths has led to a delay in families picking up bodies and a pause on traditional funeral services.

The temporary morgue will allow for additional capacity.

On Monday, Pennsylvania officials announced the state’s death toll has risen to 1,807.

