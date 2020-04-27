Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is making another important change to its bus and trolley routes. It is no longer using a fixed timetable. Instead, SEPTA will run them on what it calls a frequency-based schedule.
For example, some routes will run every 15 minutes, instead of at specific times, to reduce the number of people waiting.
SEPTA is rolling out this system over the next few days.
They are encouraging riders to check the SEPTA APP and transit view feature to see their next bus or trolley.
