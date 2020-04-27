PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local comedian is showing us that even while we’re living in very serious times, there is always time for a laugh. Philadelphia-based comedian Eddie Doyle remixed R. Kelly’s “Ignition” with a coronavirus hook.

“What I want people to get out of it is, this is a serious thing, but also just because it’s serious it doesn’t have to be scary and it doesn’t have to take away happiness,” Doyle said.

The parody was recorded in early March before strict stay-at-home orders were implemented. It has nearly 20,000 views on YouTube.

But the star of the show is his grandmother, Virginia Tashjian, who he calls “MomMom.” The 89-year-old had to be bribed to be in the video.

“I called her and I said ‘MomMom, I’m going to bring you a pizza. I just need 10 minutes of your time,’ and after the pizza was finished she maybe gave me four minutes,” Doyle said. “I really believe laughter is one of the best medicines and that’s one of the joys being around my grandmother it’s always a guaranteed laugh.

You can watch the entire video below: