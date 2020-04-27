Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The flight path has been released for Tuesday’s flyover to honor first responders and essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flyover will begin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst at 1:45 p.m.
They will be saluting first responders with flights over Philadelphia, Trenton, New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey, and New York City.
The military jets from the U.S. Air Force and Navy will pay tribute to the men and women on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
