PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As health experts learn more about the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adding to its list of possible symptoms. The six new symptoms of COVID-19 include chills, shivering, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.
Previously only fever, cough, and shortness of breath were officially listed.
The extended list is significant because it will allow more people exhibiting symptoms to be tested.
