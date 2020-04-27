



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re talking about takeout, but it’s not food. Instead, a Philadelphia museum is serving.

The Barnes Foundation’s daily specials are works of art, which they’ve started presenting virtually in a Barnes Takeout series on YouTube.

The series allows viewers to devour their beauty down to the smallest detail.

“Of course art is human because it’s made by humans, but when you’re looking at it so closely, in this moment that we’re in, it’s a reminder of the way humans try to communicate with each other,” said Martha Lucy, Deputy Director for Research, Interpretation and Education.

The Barnes has 3,000 works of art inside the gallery and each takeout video features one piece of art.

Lucy says the series is meant to be slow looking.

“We were trying to stay connected to our visitors, our audiences, students and all of the people who love The Barnes. We thought this would be a fun way to do it by focusing on individual works and talking about them for seven to 10 minutes,” Lucy said.

The videos are released every day at 12 p.m.

In the video you will see a presenter inside a small box talking about the work of art itself, they also tell you where the art hangs inside the museum.

“We have these incredible high-resolution images so you can zoom in really close to the brushwork you’re talking about,” Lucy said. “But we’ve been so happy to how people are reacting to them, it’s clear that people are really hungry for this kind of escape.”

So why not grab your lunch and take a bite out of the beauty of The Barnes.

For more information, visit barnesfoundation.org.