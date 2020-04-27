CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Adventure Aquarium is celebrating the birth of female Little Blue Penguin! The chick hatched on April 2 and is the aquarium’s third Little Blue Penguin chick.
The aquarium says the new chick weighed less than two ounces at birth, the approximate weight and size of a golf ball.
We're thrilled to announce the hatching of a healthy Little Blue Penguin! How cute is she? Check back for more about the chick, including a chance to name her! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/bEI1GPBWrQ
— Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) April 27, 2020
“We’re thrilled to report our Little Blue Penguin chick is doing well and growing strong,” said Nicole Grandinetti, Adventure Aquarium’s General Curator. “The chick is exhibiting normal behaviors, growing, active, and very vocal. Our animal care team continues to closely monitor her to ensure her health remains stable and positive during these critical first few weeks after birth. We are pleased to have a new addition to our Little Blue Penguin colony.”
Aquarium officials say the newest addition will join the Little Blue Penguin colony in the Little Blue Beach exhibit at a later date.
Adventure Aquarium is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but encourages fans to check out their social media pages for a chance to name the chick.
