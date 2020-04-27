3 Townhomes Damaged Following Two-Alarm Fire In Newark

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A two-alarm fire ripped through three townhomes in Newark, Delaware overnight. The fire began after 12:30 a.m. Monday and quickly spread from unit to unit of the Clearview Ridge Townhomes complex on the 400 block of Benham Court.

The fire department says the roof collapsed in one of the buildings but so far no injuries have been reported.

A resident, who was displaced by the fire, tells Eyewitness News he saw a large ball of flames and it grew within a matter of minutes.

At least two people have been displaced.

No word on what caused the fire.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.

 

