By CBS3 Staff
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A quick-thinking Stafford Township police officer saved a driver in a burning car at a Taco Bell. The vehicle caught fire at the drive-thru window on Route 72 on Sunday.

Officer Oler pulled his cruiser up behind the burning car and pushed it away from the building, preventing it from catching fire.

No one was injured, in large part to the officer’s bravery.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

