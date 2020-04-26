Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is recovering after police say he was shot twice in the chest in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning. According to officials, this happened just after 3 a.m. at G and Tioga Streets.
Police say the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest but was able to transport himself to the hospital.
He is currently listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
