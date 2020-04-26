Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Officials in New Castle County, Delaware say a 40-year-old man was critically injured in a crash late Saturday night. Officials say county paramedics and fire crews were called to the area of I-495 and Fox Point State Park around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from injuries to his face, chest and abdomen.
He received treatment at the scene before being rushed to Christiana Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
There is no word on what led to the crash as Delaware State Police continue to investigate.
