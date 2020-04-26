PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey State Police Trooper remains hospitalized after authorities say he was shot in Pittsgrove on Saturday night. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the Harding Woods Mobile Home Park on Harding Highway.
Authorities say the trooper was investigating a home invasion that allegedly took place Saturday afternoon at the mobile home park when several people approached the trooper in a car and confronted him.
After the trooper identified himself, authorities say the individuals opened fire and wounded the trooper. It’s unclear at this time where the trooper was shot.
Investigators say the trooper also discharged his gun during the incident.
Neighbors described the chaotic scene on Sunday.
“You can tell the difference between gunshot and fireworks. It sounded like 20 rounds went off at one time,” neighbor Michael Baez said.
“It didn’t sound like it stopped. It sounded like they had time to reload and more shots were fired,” neighbor Richard Burke said.
Officials say the trooper underwent surgery on Sunday morning at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He’s currently recovering, according to officials.
No charges have been filed at this time in the incident as the investigation is ongoing.
CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.
